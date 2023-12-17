National District—Almost 370 thousand customers were without power in several sectors of the National District this Saturday due to an event that affected the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI) and left 67 circuits out of operation.

The general administrator of Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Sur (Edesur), Milton Morrison, pointed out that technicians are working to enable the system and give energy to the electrical substations.

The official did not specify what caused the failure.

Since approximately 5:00 in the afternoon, electric service has been interrupted in several sectors of the National District, while a trough is affecting some areas of the country, including the capital, with precipitations.