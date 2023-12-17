Those who consume alcohol on streets, sidewalks or parks would be punished with imprisonment.

People who consume alcohol in public spaces, such as streets, sidewalks, or parks, would be punished with correctional imprisonment, according to what is proposed in a bill currently being studied by the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the Legislative Information System of the Chamber of Deputies, the bill was filed by Congressman Agustin Burgos, representative of La Vega for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), who alleges in the bill that the State must guarantee public order.

The main article of the initiative establishes the prohibition of the sale, dispensing, distribution, and consumption of alcoholic beverages in public spaces without any exception.

POLITICS

Colmados would need a license from the Interior and Police to sell alcoholic beverages.

According to the proposal, the infraction of consuming alcohol in public places will be considered a crime that will be punishable with penalties of up to 30 days of correctional imprisonment or fines reaching up to 30 minimum wages.

To execute the law, the proponent establishes that the Ministry of Interior and Police will have three months to draft a regulation governing the new rule after it is enacted.

Arguments

In the project’s arguments, the author states that the excessive consumption of alcohol causes health and social damages, including mental illnesses, intentional injuries, and metabolic conditions.

In addition, he argues that the consumption of alcoholic beverages brings consequences for other people and also drags violence, breach of responsibilities, and social nuisance.

“The sale and consumption of alcohol in inappropriate places and at inappropriate times causes uneasiness, anxiety and anguish among neighbors and, on occasions, even leads to acts of violence that end in death,” said Deputy Burgos.