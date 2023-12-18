Dominican Republic’s President Abinader hosts Guatemalan President-elect Arévalo de León at National Palace

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic welcomed César Bernardo Arévalo de León, the President-elect of Guatemala, at the National Palace this Monday. The Guatemalan leader’s arrival at the Government House was marked by an official reception at 2:00 PM, complete with an Honor Guard.

The private meeting with President Abinader included key Dominican officials: Vice President Raquel Peña, José Ignacio Paliza, the Minister Administrative of the Presidency, and Foreign Relations Minister, Roberto Álvarez. Also in attendance were Vice Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Rubén Silié and José Julio Gómez, along with Sara Emilia Altagracia Paulino Cárdenas, the Dominican ambassador to Guatemala.

Later in the day, Presidents Abinader and Bernardo de León were scheduled to co-host the LA Semanal press conference, a regular media event. The visit of President-elect Bernardo de León to the Dominican Republic is set to conclude on Tuesday morning, marking the end of his diplomatic visit.