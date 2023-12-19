Dominican Public Sector work suspended due to weather alert

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Public Administration (MAP) has announced the suspension of work in the public sector from 2:00 p.m. this Tuesday in several provinces currently under a red alert. The decision, influenced by the atmospheric conditions affecting the nation, includes the greater Santo Domingo area (Santo Domingo province and the National District), San Cristóbal, Peravia, and areas along the Nizao River.

This suspension will remain in effect until the Emergency Operations Center (COE) modifies the red alert status in these regions. The MAP has also stated that if a red alert is issued for any additional province or district, public sector work will be halted immediately in those areas as well.

Darío Castillo Lugo, the Minister of Public Administration, clarified that essential services such as security, social protection, emergency response, health, water, and electricity will be maintained by a minimum required staff. He urged the heads of public administration bodies and entities to implement safety measures for their staff. This includes excusing public servants living in high-risk areas near rivers, streams, and ravines, as well as those in vulnerable conditions.