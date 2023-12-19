Dominican Republic receives vital aid from Hispanic Foundation and US Congressman Espaillat

Santo Domingo.- During a recent press event at the National Palace, Joel Santos Echavarría, Minister of the Presidency, and US Congressman Adriano Espaillat revealed the Hispanic Foundation’s generous contribution of two garbage trucks and two fire trucks to the Dominican Republic. These vehicles, which have already been shipped from New York, are expected to arrive in the Dominican Republic next week and will be operational in the National District.

Congressman Espaillat, accompanied by a group of assembly members, including those of Dominican descent, and representatives from the Hispanic Federation, plans to visit La Romana to oversee the allocation of a $300,000 donation for the victims of Storm Fiona. In addition to these efforts, Espaillat announced his commitment to providing technical support for assessing the country’s infrastructure, focusing on bridges, roads, and tunnels. This initiative aims to mitigate the impacts of climate change and prevent disasters similar to the ones experienced on November 18.

Minister Joel Santos Echavarría expressed his gratitude for the United States’ support, highlighting Congressman Espaillat’s visit as a key factor in strengthening the relationship between the Dominican Republic and its diaspora, particularly those residing in New York.