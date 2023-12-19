Nationwide weather alert issued for 25 Provinces in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Emergency Operations Center (COE) has issued weather alerts for 25 provinces due to a frontal system causing widespread rainfall since last weekend. According to the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), these conditions are expected to persist until Friday.

San Cristóbal, Peravia, and the areas along the Nizao River, along with the National District and the province of Santo Domingo, are on red alert. These regions anticipate between 80 and 130 millimeters of rainfall, particularly during this Tuesday afternoon and evening.

General Juan Méndez, the director of the Operations Center, announced that the provinces on yellow alert include María Trinidad Sánchez, Puerto Plata, Hermanas Mirabal, San José de Ocoa, Monseñor Nouel, San Pedro de Macorís, Santiago, La Vega, Monte Plata, Azua, Duarte, and Samaná.

Furthermore, Sánchez Ramírez, La Altagracia, Hato Mayor, San Juan, Barahona, Independencia, Pedernales, and El Seibo are currently on green alert.

The COE advises residents in all alerted provinces, as well as others in the country, to stay updated with Onamet’s forecasts and adhere to guidelines provided by the COE. It’s important to remember that a red alert signifies the need to be prepared for any eventuality and seek safe locations, a yellow alert calls for heightened awareness, and a green alert indicates the necessity to stay informed about ongoing conditions.