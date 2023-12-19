US Embassy and Dominican National Police partner for $600,000 server donation

Santo Domingo.- Rebecca Márquez, the director of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), alongside General Guzmán Peralta, director of the National Police, formalized an agreement for a significant donation. The INL will provide the Dominican National Police with state-of-the-art servers valued at $600,000. These servers, set to be delivered this month, will be equipped with advanced operational, accountability, and efficiency software. This technology is intended to bolster the police transformation program currently underway under President Abinader’s administration.

The U.S. Embassy in Santo Domingo expressed its enthusiasm for this collaboration. They emphasized the partnership’s role in continuously enhancing citizen security and modernizing the Dominican Republic’s National Police, reflecting a shared commitment to public safety and technological advancement.