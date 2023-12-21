Leonel Fernández criticizes Government’s economic performance, highlighting stagnation in key sectors

Santo Domingo.- Former President Leonel Fernández has expressed concerns over the current government’s economic management, pointing out the uneven growth across different sectors. While acknowledging the 10% growth in tourism, Fernández emphasized that the overall economic growth stands at just 1.7% this year. He noted that sectors such as agriculture, industry, construction, and even mining are almost at a standstill.

Fernández highlighted the alarming situation in the Dominican society due to the stagnation in these vital sectors. The lack of growth in construction and agriculture, coupled with the paralysis in the industrial sector, is a major cause of concern, according to Fernández. He further lamented the high cost of living, with basic necessities like bananas, eggs, meat, and milk experiencing significant price hikes.

Describing the combination of stagnant economic growth and rising prices as “explosive,” Fernández expressed the dissatisfaction and unrest among the people. He criticized the government for lacking effective solutions to these problems, suggesting that the public is seeking alternatives due to the government’s inability to address the economic challenges effectively.

Fernández’s comments reflect a broader critique of the current administration’s economic policies and their impact on various sectors beyond tourism. His statement underscores the need for a more balanced approach to economic development that includes robust support for agriculture, industry, and construction, alongside tourism.