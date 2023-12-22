Man Arrested for Gruesome Murder in Torre del Ensanche Piantini

Santo Domingo.- The National Police reported today that they have apprehended Michael Saba, a 30-year-old Italian-Colombian man who confessed to the murder of Yenny Carolina Pérez Canelón, a 27-year-old Venezuelan national. The gruesome crime took place in an apartment in the Ensanche Piantini area of the National District, where the police also confiscated a Glock 9mm pistol, a silencer, three knives, drugs, cell phones, and other pieces of evidence.

The preliminary reports suggest that the suspect committed the crime during a heated argument with the victim, revealing that he shot her with the seized pistol before mutilating her lifeless body.

The investigation began after the victim’s sister reported her disappearance to the police. Members of the Central Investigation Directorate (DICRIM) initiated an inquiry, leading to the arrest of Saba at the apartment where he resided.

The victim’s body was found with severed limbs, some of which were stored in a refrigerator and others in a suitcase, all wrapped in plastic covers.

Inside the apartment, investigators recovered three knives believed to be used in the crime, as well as two cell phones, a quantity of pink powder suspected to be ‘tusi’ (pink cocaine), and other pieces of evidence.

In connection with the case, law enforcement is actively seeking individuals known by the nicknames ‘Lalo,’ ‘La Rubia,’ and ‘Bisair,’ urging them to surrender to face justice.

The arrested suspect is currently in the custody of the Public Ministry, awaiting legal proceedings.