COE launches Christmas and New Year operations

Santo Domingo—The Emergency Operations Center (COE) begins today at 2:00 p.m. the first phase of the operation Conciencia por la vida, Navidad y Año Nuevo, from the headquarters of the newspapers Hoy, El Nacional and El Día of Grupo de Telecomunicaciones Corripio.

The newspapers of Grupo Corripio gave their front esplanade on San Martin Avenue to the social cause, which is the focus of national attention. They are always present due to the community’s preference for their informative protagonism.

In the first stage of the operation, which will conclude on December 25 at 6:00 p.m., the COE will establish a prevention and road safety device on the main roads of the national territory.

The measure aims to prevent incidents and respond to emergencies that may arise for citizens traveling to different parts of the country during the holidays.

With a deployment of some 46,123 people from the institutions that form part of the agency, the aim is to prevent traffic accidents and intervene in time in the event of alcohol and food intoxication.

One thousand 263 assistance posts will be installed at points where the greatest number of incidents were detected in the last operations.

There will be 570 ambulances at strategic points, five vehicle extraction trucks, 71 vehicle rescue units, 19 mobile workshops, and three helicopters provided by the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, E.R.D.

As part of the measures taken to prevent the occurrence of accidents, the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant) reported that it has arranged strategic actions to regulate the circulation of cargo vehicles throughout the national territory from Saturday, December 23 from 6:00 a.m. until Tuesday, December 26 at 5:00 a.m.

Owners of heavy vehicles that acquire permits can transit in the right lane.

COE director Juan Manuel Méndez García indicated that response teams and personnel will also be part of the second stage of the operation, which will begin on Saturday, December 30, and end on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Méndez García called on citizens to assume the security measures from the central government have been arranged to prevent incidents during the festivities.

“At this time, we celebrate the birth of Jesus, and it is propitious to reflect on our actions and promote family unity and values such as collaboration, responsibility, and dedication.”