Cool temperatures to continue over the weekend

Santo Domingo—The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) reported that during the morning hours this Saturday, a mostly sunny sky with slight cloud increases will be observed in most of the country, except for some localities in the northeast, southeast, and the Central Cordillera.

Onamet indicated that local showers are expected in provinces such as La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, La Vega, and Monseñor Nouel as a result of wind dragging.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon, the incidence of the high altitude trough will favor the occurrence of local downpours with possible thunderstorms and occasional wind gusts towards the aforementioned locations, including other provinces such as San Juan, Azua, Bahoruco, and Independencia.

TEMPERATURES

As for temperatures, the institution assured that they will remain pleasant to cool, mainly in mountainous areas and valleys of the interior of the country, especially in the early hours of the morning and during the night due to the time of the year and the pleasant wind from the northeast direction.

Greater Santo Domingo: Minimum temperature is between 19 °C and 21 °C, and maximum is between 28 °C and 30 °C.