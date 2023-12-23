Earth tremor magnitude 3.8 recorded

Samaná—A new earthquake of 3.8 magnitude occurred northeast of Samaná and northeast of Miches, near the contact edge between the North American and Caribbean tectonic plates and north of the Septentrional fault. Since Friday afternoon, this belt has been active.

Geological engineer Osiris de Leon was the first to report.

“So far, the aftershocks have been small, and we keep observing the behavior of the area,” reported the expert.

He added that yesterday, the main earthquake was located on the axis of the Septentrional fault, but later calculations relocated it further north, in a more sensitive area.

So far, no damage has been reported due to the earthquake.