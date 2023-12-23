Government inaugurates works in Nagua; Solar Azul park is launched

President Luis Abinader inaugurated yesterday in Nagua, María Trinidad Sánchez province, the facilities of the Instituto Tecnológico de las Américas (ITLA), a baseball field in the central park, had a Christmas lunch with business people and traders and initiated the construction of the Parque Solar Dominicana Azul, in Cabrera.

The ITLA Nagua extension was built with an investment of RD$17 million and has seven classrooms with modern equipment, an admissions area, registration, a cashier’s office, a bookstore, an auditorium, study rooms, a baseball field, and a central park.

It will be open to the public in January 2024 and can receive 4,000 people per year, said Omar Méndez Lluberes, director of the academic entity.

The President participated in the beginning of the construction of the first stage of the Dominicana Azul Solar Park in Arroyo Salado, Cabrera, generating 900 direct jobs and contributing 182,611 megawatts of clean and economical energy to the energy system.

He also met at a lunch with businessmen and traders of Nagua, where he estimated that the year 2024 would be a period of hope, with the start of new projects and the continuation of others that will improve the standard of living of the population, including the seawall and the docks in Cabrera and Rio San Juan.

In the San José de Villa sector, he inaugurated the Andrés Gil playground, hosting 30 baseball leagues and 12 soccer teams. Ángel de la Cruz of the Presidential Commission for Provincial Support said that the great works built by the Government promote integral development.

Another of the works inaugurated was the Juan Pablo Duarte Central Park, an open and sustainable space with walls, palm trees, and a viewpoint.