Cold, heat or rain? Here’s what the weather will be like on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Santo Domingo—This Christmas Eve and Christmas weekend will be very cold in much of the Dominican Republic due to the permanence of the polar air mass, which has already been dropping temperatures for four days, said weather analyst Jean Suriel.

The expert explained that this cold air mass will extend until next Thursday night. Hence, he recommends keeping warm in the mountainous and Cibao regions, where the lowest temperatures will be registered.

“Northeast winds will persist during the next few days also pushing cloudy fragments from the marine region: some moderate rains could develop this afternoon towards the Central Cordillera, northeast, north, southeast and southwest,” he said in the publication on his social networks.



Jean Suriel. Archive

In addition, Suriel said that for this Christmas Eve Sunday, the atmosphere will remain very cold in much of the Dominican territory: in the morning, light showers in the northwest, north, and northeast, while in the afternoon, some scattered rainfall in the Central Cordillera, north and southwest.

Also, he specified that for Monday, 25, a weak trough would approach the Caribbean region with moderate rainy periods from the early morning hours towards the north, northeast, and east. At the same time, during the afternoon, the rains will extend towards the Central Cordillera and the southeast.

“For Tuesday 26, moderate rainy periods are also expected due to the continuation of the trough in our forecast area,” he said.