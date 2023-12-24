President Abinader inaugurates Freddy Beras Goico Avenue in Santo Domingo East, worth 700 million pesos

Santo Domingo—President Abinader inaugurates Freddy Beras Goico Avenue in Santo Domingo East with a value of 700 million pesos.

Its direct impact benefits close to 400,000 people who live in the nearby urbanizations and neighborhoods, and it has a length of 4.4 kilometers with two lanes.

With an investment of 700 million pesos, President Luis Abinader and Public Works Minister Deligne Ascención inaugurated this Saturday the extension of Freddy Beras Goico Avenue, formerly known as Hípica, in the municipality of Santo Domingo East.

Before cutting the ribbon that officially opened the modern avenue to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, Minister Deligne Ascención informed that this avenue is part of the most crucial road circuit that is being developed in the municipality of Santo Domingo East, integrated by the Ecological Avenue, in its connection with the Juan Pablo II Highway and the Port of Caucedo in the Americas, the recent inauguration of the extension and modernization of the Fernández Domínguez Avenue, and this extension of the previously called Hípica Avenue, until its interception with the Mella Highway.

“This avenue that we inaugurated bears the name of one of the most admired and loved Dominicans by our people. The National Congress designated in October 2021, the old avenue of the Hippodrome, with the name of Freddy Beras Goico, as a tribute to one of the fathers of Dominican communication: producer of various programs, presenter, announcer, scriptwriter, humorist and, above all, the most important figure of television in the country for over 50 years,” said the official.

He said that the avenue represents one of the most socially profitable projects for the urbanizations and neighborhoods of this extensive and populated area of Santo Domingo East. Its connection with the Mella Highway and Fernandez Dominguez Avenue will facilitate traffic flow, reducing the congestion of numerous roads in the surrounding area. In addition, this new work strengthens the development of one of the most significant real estate growth areas for middle-class families.

“Its direct impact benefits close to 400,000 people living in nearby neighborhoods or located along the avenue and the other streets and roads that converge along it, generating a dynamic vehicular interaction.

Among the most favored communities are El Almirante, Buenaventura, Prados de San Luis, Pradera del Este, the residents of the San Isidro air base, Cedros de San Luis, Ciudad Real San Luis, La Grúa and El Encantador neighborhoods, Las Cayenas and Amalia Residences, as well as Prado Oriental, among others,” said the official.

Deligne Ascención detailed that the project consists of the widening and reconstruction of Freddy Beras Goico Avenue, with a length of 4.4 kilometers, two lanes in each direction, and an average width of 19.3 meters.

The asphalting, construction of sidewalks and curbs, signaling, placement of traffic lights at intersections, drainage solution, tree planting, and beautification of the environment have been carried out. The investment made in this project is 700 million pesos, executed by the construction company Malespín.

“Definitely, with the support of President Luis Abinader, and in compliance with his urban development plan and his concern to improve the quality of life of all Dominicans, we are transforming Santo Domingo East into one of the most attractive residential and commercial areas of Greater Santo Domingo. Said the Minister of Public Works

Speaking at the activity, Mayor Manuel Jimenez said that what President Abinader is delivering today, more than an avenue, is an extension of the municipality of Santo Domingo East.

“What President Abinader is inaugurating today in Santo Domingo East is not just a road but the construction of a great extension of the city because it brings us closer to the airport, the sea or any point of the city and for that we have an expeditious way to travel without any setbacks,” said the mayor.

The road will connect the vehicular flow of highly populated sectors such as Ciudad Juan Bosch and its surroundings. It will allow quick access from Invivienda, Ciudad del Almirante, or San Luis to the shopping centers of San Isidro, Ecologica Avenue, or the Las Americas highway.

The blessing of the work was in charge of Father Ruddy Belen, from the parish of Santa María, Madre de Dios.

Mayor Manuel Jimenez, General Carlos Febrillet Rodriguez, General Commander General of the Dominican Air Force, and General Francisco Osoria de la Cruz, General Director of the DIGESETT, were present at the activity.

For the MOPC, the vice ministers of road paving, Melito Santana, Roberto Herrera, and Alejandro Brito, were present.

Directorate of Communications December 23, 2023