US Embassy brings Christmas joy to children at La Casa Rosada in Santo Domingo Este

Santo Domingo.- The US embassy in the Dominican Republic brought festive cheer to the children of La Casa Rosada in Santo Domingo Este through a special toy donation this Christmas. The Embassy’s Marine Corps, supported by donations from the embassy team and the American Chamber of Commerce in the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR), distributed toys as part of the #ToysforTots program. This initiative aims to ensure that the children at La Casa Rosada experience the joy and happiness of Christmas. The embassy shared this heartwarming gesture on social media, encouraging others to share how they are celebrating the festive season.