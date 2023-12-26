Banco Popular Dominicano lauded for sustainability, reputation, and work environment

Santo Domingo.- Banco Popular Dominicano has been distinguished as the most sustainable company, the banking entity with the best reputation, and the company with the best organizational climate in the Dominican Republic by the Central American magazine Summa. This recognition also places Banco Popular among the leading companies in the region, underlining its commitment to creating shared value for its clients, shareholders, employees, and society at large.

The August and September editions of Summa magazine detail these achievements, based on a survey conducted among business leaders, executives, and professionals in the region, with 10% of the respondents from the Dominican Republic. In the category of companies with the best organizational climate in Central America and the Dominican Republic, Banco Popular ranked sixth out of 100 regional companies, making it the only Dominican company in the top 10. This is an impressive feat considering 13 Dominican corporations were included in the ranking.

In terms of sustainability, Banco Popular was placed eighth out of 100 regional companies. It stood out as the only Dominican company in the top 10 and ranked third among local capital organizations that balance economic growth with social development and environmental protection.

Banco Popular also topped the Summa 2023 Ranking of Companies with the Best Corporate Reputation in the Dominican Republic. Additionally, the bank’s executive president, Mr. Christopher Paniagua, was recognized as one of the 100 businessmen with the highest professional ethics in the region.

Summa magazine highlights the importance of financial health, committed human talent, and a clear growth strategy for a company’s success, noting that an impeccable reputation is a vital intangible value. Mr. Paniagua expressed pride in these accolades, stating they inspire continued efforts towards being a sustainable company with a stellar reputation, fostering a value-based culture and collaborative work environment, ultimately fulfilling customer expectations and earning their trust.