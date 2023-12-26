Literacy rates in the Dominican Republic: Findings from the ENHOGAR 2022 survey

Santo Domingo.- The National Survey of Multiple Purpose Households (ENHOGAR) 2022 conducted by the National Statistics Office (ONE) reveals significant insights into the literacy rates in the Dominican Republic. The survey, covering 96,757 individuals aged 5 years and older, found that 9.7% (approximately 9,385 people) are unable to read or write. Conversely, 90.3% (about 87,372 people) are literate.

The survey provides a breakdown of literacy rates in various regions:

– In Greater Santo Domingo, 6.7% (around 2,259 individuals) of the 33,712 residents surveyed are illiterate.

– In the National District, 5.2% (about 588 people) of the 11,298 surveyed are illiterate.

– Rural areas show higher illiteracy rates, with provinces like Elías Piña, Bahoruco, Azua, Barahona, Seibo, Dajabón, Duarte, and Pedernales reporting illiteracy rates ranging from 11.2% to 29.8%.

Among the older demographic, aged 15 or above, the survey found 6.5% (about 5,130 individuals) are illiterate, with a slightly higher rate in men (6.9%) compared to women (6.1%).

The survey’s findings highlight regional disparities in literacy and provide a crucial insight into the educational challenges facing various communities in the Dominican Republic. This data is vital for developing targeted educational programs and policies aimed at improving literacy rates across the country.