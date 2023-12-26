President Abinader celebrates Children’s Day at Cristo Rey event

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader recently attended a festive event in the populous sector of Cristo Rey, National District, organized by the Antonio Cruz Jiminián Foundation. Dr. Félix Antonio Cruz Jiminián, hosting the event, lauded President Abinader for reviving Children’s Day, a celebration that had been overlooked in the past.

During the event, Cruz Jiminián praised the Dominican President for his initiatives in citizen security and infrastructure development in Cristo Rey, including street paving and the construction of National Institute of Comprehensive Early Childhood Care (Inaipi) centers. The distribution of both cooked and raw food rations was also highlighted as a significant contribution.

Cruz Jiminián expressed his support for President Abinader, citing these initiatives as key reasons. Monsignor Dr. Ramón Benito Ángeles, the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Santo Domingo, blessed the event. He commended the President’s participation as a sign of commitment to the most vulnerable communities.

Milagros Sánchez, representing the parents, shared words of gratitude, praising President Abinader as supportive, capable, and humble, and acknowledging his efforts in assisting those in need.

The event also featured a musical performance by 5-year-old Jelijah Diaz, who played various pieces on the piano, including the national anthem. The children’s musical band “San José de los Llanos” concluded the event with Christmas carols, while President Abinader and Cruz Jiminián distributed gifts to the children.

Several notable figures attended the event, including Alfredo Pacheco, President of the Chamber of Deputies, Rolfi Rojas, President of the Commission for Neighborhood Development, and others. The inauguration of Freddy Beras Goico Avenue saw the attendance of Julia Drullard, Governor of Santo Domingo Province, and other distinguished guests.