Edesur boosts Cabo Rojo’s tourism and security with electrification project

Pedernales.- Edesur Dominicana has significantly advanced the electrification of Cabo Rojo, a key tourist area in Pedernales, marking a significant step in enhancing the region’s tourism and security infrastructure. This development includes the port area, where the first tourist cruise ship is set to arrive in January, and the town center, which has been brightened with 300 modern LED lights.

The comprehensive lighting project in Cabo Rojo, involving a complete switch to LED lighting, is part of a larger rehabilitation of the area’s electrical networks. This upgrade has led to increased energy power and more stable voltage supply, significantly benefiting local tourism, commerce, and the quality of life for residents.

Milton Morrison, the general administrator, emphasized that this initiative is part of a broader “electrical revolution” in Pedernales, as the Dominican government and Edesur are committed to implementing several impactful projects in the region. The electrification project specifically enhances the power supply to critical areas, including the military checkpoint of the Specialized Border Security Corps (Cesfront), the Pedernales airfield (Cabo Rojo), the seaport, and the Dominican Republic Navy’s (ARD) military base. This improvement is pivotal for bolstering national security.

Additionally, the new lighting in the town center of Pedernales is not only expected to improve the safety for residents and visitors but also to contribute to the aesthetic appeal of the area. This upgrade from a voltage of 2,400 KV to a range between 7,200 KV and 12,500 KV marks a substantial improvement in the region’s electrical infrastructure.

The completion of the electrification work in Cabo Rojo, achieved in record time, ensures that ongoing construction projects in the area can progress without delays, furthering the region’s development and attractiveness as a tourist destination. This initiative by Edesur Dominicana represents a significant investment in the future of Cabo Rojo and the broader Pedernales region.