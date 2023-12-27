Increased cross-border travel as Haitians return home for Holidays

Dajabon.- As the festive season approaches, there has been a notable increase in the number of Haitians departing the Dominican Republic to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their families and friends in Haiti. This uptick in cross-border travel began in early December, with a significant rise observed from December 20.

Each day, a large number of Haitian nationals are seen arriving by bus in the province of Dajabón, a key crossing point into Haiti. Cesar Sosa, a local taxi driver, remarked that this phenomenon is a yearly occurrence, with a “multitude of Haitians” traveling back to their home country for the Christmas period and typically returning in January.

The journey across the border varies for different individuals. Some cross the border bridge on foot, carrying their luggage, while others employ cart drivers for assistance. Additionally, there are those who opt for three-wheeled cargo motors to make the crossing.

This seasonal migration highlights the close familial and cultural ties between Haitian nationals living in the Dominican Republic and their home country. It also reflects the significant movement of people between the two nations during major holidays, underscoring the interconnectedness of communities across the Hispaniola island.