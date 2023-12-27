Onamet forecasts mild weather across the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo .- The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) predicts a day with isolated cloudy skies and minimal rainfall during the morning hours across the Dominican Republic. The influence of an anticyclonic system will lead to reduced heavy rainfall nationwide.

In the afternoon and early evening, some light and brief showers are expected in regions including San José de Ocoa, Monseñor Nouel, La Vega, San Pedro de Macorís, La Altagracia, La Romana, El Seibo, and San Cristobal. These showers, resulting from local effects, will diminish, paving the way for mostly clear skies by the early morning.

Tomorrow, Thursday, the country is set to experience predominantly sunny weather due to the ongoing influence of the high-pressure system, which is expected to limit significant cloud formation. However, some cloudiness may increase in the afternoon, especially in the southeast, southwest, and the Central Mountain Range, leading to weak and widely scattered showers. These conditions are anticipated to subside during the night.

Temperatures are expected to remain pleasant to cool, particularly in mountainous regions and internal valleys during the night and early morning hours. This is attributed to the time of year and the presence of a refreshing east/northeast breeze.