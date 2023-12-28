DIGESETT Director orders staff change in Yamasá following traffic law violation

Yamasa.- General Francisco Osoria de la Cruz, the director of the General Directorate of Traffic and Land Transportation Security (DIGESETT), has mandated a complete change in the staff of the municipality of Yamasá, Monte Plata province. This directive comes in response to an incident where local DIGESETT personnel allowed a driver to operate his truck while under the influence of alcohol, contravening institutional guidelines and national law.

Article 256 of Law 63-17 explicitly prohibits drivers from consuming alcoholic beverages on public roads or driving while intoxicated. This law aims to ensure road safety and protect citizens from preventable accidents due to impaired driving.

General Osoria’s decision reflects a commitment to enforcing traffic laws strictly. He has emphasized the importance of adherence to legal and institutional standards among DIGESETT members. The disciplinary action taken in Yamasá serves as a clear message to all institution members about the seriousness of respecting traffic laws and regulations.

Furthermore, the DIGESETT director has reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to its philosophy of “protect and serve.” He urges the public to drive responsibly, especially during festive periods, to ensure their safety and the safety of others. This action underscores the institution’s resolve to maintain road safety and uphold the law across the Dominican Republic.