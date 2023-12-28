HIT Puerto Río Haina’s sea turtle conservation efforts in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- HIT Puerto Río Haina, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment, is making significant strides in marine conservation through its social responsibility program. This initiative focuses on protecting marine species, particularly sea turtles, near the port terminal in Santo Domingo Oeste. Over 1,000 sea turtle hatchlings have been returned to the Manresa km.13 and Manresa Rompeolas beaches, marking a key achievement in their conservation efforts.

This initiative stems from an agreement signed a year ago between the two entities, laying out collaboration mechanisms for the protection of sea turtle hatchlings. The agreement includes an orientation and training program for local community residents and HIT collaborators. So far, 140 HIT employees and 110 children have received training on the importance of sea turtles, conservation, and environmental care.

Erik Alma, CEO of HIT Puerto Río Haina, expressed pride in the program’s success, which has rescued over 2,000 eggs and released more than a thousand hatchlings. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability and marine conservation, demonstrating that business success can align with environmental preservation.

Since the agreement’s inception, eggs of Leatherback, Hawksbill, and Green turtles – species listed as threatened on the Dominican Republic’s Red List of Endangered Species – have been recovered and protected. The alliance ensures resources for surveillance, management, and monitoring of nesting sites, preventing egg poaching and providing necessary tools and technical support for nest protection.

