JCE and NYPD collaborate for election security in New York

New York.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) of the Dominican Republic and the New York Police Department (NYPD) have entered into a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation between the two institutions. This agreement, signed by JCE President Román Andrés Jáquez Liranzo and NYPD Commissioner Edward Cabán, comes ahead of the Dominican Republic’s general elections in May 2024, which could include a potential second round.

Jáquez Liranzo emphasized the significance of this agreement, which realizes a vision from two years ago. He noted that New York is part of the number 1 constituency among the three constituencies abroad for Dominican elections. The signing ceremony was attended by JCE members Rafael Armando Vallejo Santelises, Dolores Fernández Sánchez, Patricia Lorenzo Paniagua, and Samir Rafael Chami Isa, as well as key directors from the JCE. Representatives from the NYPD included assistants to the Commissioner, Dennis Rodríguez and Chad Joseph Morrit, NYPD liaison in the Dominican Republic Fausto García, and prosecutor Esther González.

Under this agreement, the NYPD will support security measures at electoral precincts in New York, where a significant Dominican community resides. Currently, about 855,000 Dominicans are registered abroad, with 273,000 in New York City, accounting for 35% of registered Dominicans abroad. This community will impact 110 precincts and 682 polling stations.

Jáquez Liranzo also reminded the Dominican diaspora that the registration deadline for voting is January 21, 2024. The agreement covers cooperation against identity-related crimes and offenses, academic training in security, and the presence of NYPD patrols around electoral precincts.

This collaboration marks a significant step in ensuring the security and transparency of the upcoming elections for Dominicans residing in New York. Jáquez Liranzo expressed gratitude towards the NYPD for their cooperation and indicated plans to establish similar agreements in other U.S. states and countries, reflecting the JCE’s commitment to upholding democracy and integrity in the electoral process.