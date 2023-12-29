Aircraft incident at El Higüero Airport in Santo Domingo Norte

Santo Domingo.- An aircraft accident occurred on the morning of Thursday, December 28, at the Presidente Doctor Joaquín Balaguer International Airport “El Higüero” in Santo Domingo Norte. The aircraft, carrying seven passengers, crashed on the airport’s runway.

Through a press release, the airline’s CEO, César González Fabián, confirmed that “both the crew and passengers are in perfect condition, thanks to the safety protocols implemented and the emergency landing maneuver carried out by the pilot of the aircraft registration HI 1051.”

Gonzalez Fabián pointed out that the damages caused to the aircraft were minor and are being evaluated by specialists. In addition, he assured that Reef Jet initiated an investigation process in collaboration with the country’s aeronautical authorities to determine the causes of the incident and implement preventive measures based on the experience gained.

The Reef Jet CEO said that “the technical and quality operation of our flights has always been and will continue to be our priority. We are committed to providing a high level of service, while ensuring the safety of all our passengers and personnel.”