Digesett retained 580 motorcycles and 68 vehicles during operation

Santo Domingo, DR—The General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (Digesett) gave the balance of the arrests on Thursday night during an operation in various zones of Greater Santo Domingo and the country.

The operation was aimed at preventing the transit of vehicles traveling on public roads without front and rear lights, as well as motorcyclists driving without protective helmets or their documents.

A total of 1,268 drivers were inspected, while 580 motorcycles and 68 vehicles were intervened for non-compliance with different regulations outlined in Law 63-17 of Mobility, Land Transportation, Transit and Road Safety of the Dominican Republic.

Different avenues in the National District were intervened, such as Winston Churchill and 27 de Febrero, Abraham Lincoln / John F. Kennedy, Máximo Gómez / George Washington, Josefa Brea / 27 de Febrero, Máximo Gómez / John F. Kennedy and Puente Flotante, to reduce traffic accidents.

They were also carried out in Santiago, Moca, Valverde, Mao, Bonao, Baní, San Cristóbal, and El Seibo.

General Francisco Osoria de la Cruz, director of Digesett, emphasizes to the population the great importance of due compliance with traffic laws to avoid risk on public roads.

“Controls and operations will continue throughout the year, as a preventive measure and to avoid irresponsible actions that may generate traffic accidents,” he emphasized.

Digesett calls on the population to consider these preventive measures and act responsibly to ensure a safe coexistence on public roads and significantly reduce accidents to save lives.