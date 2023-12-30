Onamet forecasts moderate rainfall for the end of the year

Santo Domingo—The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecast that the end of the year will have moderate to heavy downpours, thundershowers, and wind gusts in some provinces due to the impact of a frontal system and a weak trough.

For today, the agency reported, there will be weak showers towards the country’s northwest, especially in the mountainous systems.

Tomorrow, Sunday, precipitation will occur towards the northwest, north, and northeast slopes, the Cibao Valley, and the Central mountain range, particularly in Monte Cristi, Valverde, Puerto Plata, Santiago Rodríguez, Sánchez Ramírez, Santiago, La Vega, Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, Duarte, Samaná and María Trinidad Sánchez.

In Greater Santo Domingo, there will be scattered to medium clouds with isolated showers and occasional wind gusts.

Low temperatures

As for temperatures, Meteorology forecasts that they will remain low, mainly in mountainous areas and inland valleys, with some episodes of fog during the early morning and early hours of the day due to the time of the year.

The minimum will be between 19 °C and 21 °C and the maximum between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Weak rains occurred yesterday in Barahona, Pedernales, San José de Ocoa, Peravia, and San Cristóbal.