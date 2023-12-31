2023 closes with cold front and downpours

Santo Domingo—The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) reported that for this last day of the year, a cold front is located over the national territory during this morning. Hence, the temperatures are pleasant to cool.

The Onamet reported that clouds and scattered rains are observed towards towns in Monte Cristi, Puerto Plata, Dajabón, Espaillat, Valverde, Samaná, Hato Mayor, and Monte Plata.

As the day progresses, these rains will move to other areas. They could intensify in provinces such as Altagracia, El Seibo, Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Duarte, Hermanas Mirabal, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, and Santiago, extending into the afternoon and evening hours as the frontal system moves over the national territory.