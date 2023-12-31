COE offers details of preventive operation for New Year’s Day

Santo Domingo—The Emergency Operations Center (COE) announced yesterday morning, December 30, the beginning of the second phase of the New Year’s Eve preventive operation.

As in the first phase, this second phase of Operation “Conscience for Life, Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2023-2024” will have 46,000 men and women at the service of the citizens.

Details

The second phase begins on Saturday, 30, and ends on January 1, 2024. This operation will use 570 ambulances, five vehicle extraction trucks, 71 vehicle rescue units, 19 mobile workshops, and three helicopters.

1,263 assistance posts will be installed at strategic points throughout the country to provide more excellent coverage to citizens.