SNS guarantees emergency services are prepared for high demand during New Year’s Day

Santo Domingo – The director of the National Health Service (SNS), Dr. Mario Lama, informed that the Emergency Departments of the Public Health Network hospitals have implemented the necessary measures to guarantee assistance and integral management to users during the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

He specified that, as was done on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Emergency Departments were reinforced with medical personnel, medicines, and extra beds to attend to the high demand of patients that usually occurs on those dates.

Dr. Lama explained that the directors of the Regional Health Services and hospitals received the guidelines for activating the Emergency and Disaster Plans and Committees.

SNS guarantees that emergencies are prepared for high demand for the New Year.

Among the measures contemplated was the reorganization of human resources to increase the number of personnel in vital areas such as emergencies, intensive care, operating rooms, and maternity, as well as the habilitation of expansion areas in the face of possible saturation of services.

They were also instructed to guarantee the availability of medicines and supplies, the reinforcement of Hospital Security, and the revision and supply of electrical plants.

Dr. Lama expressed his wish that all Dominicans may bid farewell to the year with prudence and receive 2024 joyfully and in good health.

The National Health Service is part of the institutions working in coordination with the 9-1-1 System and the Emergency Operations Center (COE) in the operation “Conscience for Life, Christmas and New Year 2023-2024,” which seeks to safeguard lives during the festivities of the season.