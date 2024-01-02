Dominican Republic declares National Mourning for Ambassador Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos

Santo Domingo – President Luis Abinader has declared January 3 as a day of national mourning through decree 658-23, in honor of the late Ambassador Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos. The decree also mandates military honors and instructs that the National Flag be flown at half-mast in military facilities and public buildings across the country.

Ambassador Dannenberg, the Dominican Ambassador to Canada, passed away on December 23 following a heart attack. He had assumed his role as the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Canada in July, as per decree 308-23. This appointment marked his transfer from his previous post as ambassador to Russia.

Frank Hans Dannenberg’s entry into the Dominican Foreign Service dates back to 2006. He served as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador in India, overseeing relations with countries including Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and Mauritius. His tenure in Russia extended to nations like Belarus, Moldova, Armenia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia. From 2015 to 2020, he was recognized as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in India.

His biography on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website notes his contributions beyond diplomacy. In the Ministry of Tourism, Dannenberg Castellanos led strategic projects related to cruises, airlines, and international marketing, with a focus on Russia, Central Asia, and South America. In the private sector, he was instrumental in promoting the Dominican North Coast through the Puerto Plata Hotel Association. His roles at Allegro Resorts and APA International Airlines further strengthened intergovernmental and commercial relations.

The decree for national mourning was signed by President Abinader on December 24 but was delayed in execution due to the Christmas festivities. This day of mourning is a gesture of respect and remembrance for Ambassador Dannenberg Castellanos’s significant contributions to Dominican diplomacy and international relations.