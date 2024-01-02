Dominican Republic’s motorcyclists acknowledge recklessness in high accident rate

Santo Domingo.- In the Dominican Republic, motorcyclists have acknowledged that a significant cause of the high rate of traffic accidents involving motorcycles is due to the recklessness of many riders. This acknowledgment comes in light of data from the World Health Organization, which places the Dominican Republic fifth globally in traffic accidents. Notably, about 70 percent of these incidents involve motorcyclists.

Confronted with these alarming statistics, motorcycle driver unions, particularly those engaged in urban passenger transport, have organized and are implementing preventive measures to reduce accidents.

In response to this critical issue, the Dominican government has initiated various actions to enhance road safety. These include interventions at critical points, the National Safe Intersections Program, the establishment of a Motorcyclist Registry, and the regulation of freight transportation.

The urgency of these measures is underscored by recent statistics: during the Christmas holidays, 19 fatalities were reported, with 14 involving motorcycle accidents. This high incidence of motorcycle-related accidents and fatalities highlights the need for continued efforts in traffic safety education, enforcement of traffic laws, and measures to promote responsible riding among motorcyclists.