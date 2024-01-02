President Luis Abinader’s End-of-Year message: A call for solidarity and unity

Santo Domingo.- In his farewell message for 2023 and welcoming 2024, President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic emphasized the power of solidarity and unity as driving forces for national progress. Through a video released by the Presidency, he reflected on the challenges of the past year and the lessons learned in unity and collaboration.

President Abinader acknowledged the vulnerabilities faced by the country, particularly to natural phenomena, while also highlighting the resilience and strength of the Dominican spirit. He remarked on the country’s ability to not just withstand but also thrive amidst difficulties, attributing the nation’s progress to the collective efforts of its people.

Emphasizing hope, unity, and solidarity, President Abinader’s message underscored the achievements and strengths that have enabled the Dominican Republic to set extraordinary goals. Looking forward to 2024, he called for continued collaboration and solidarity among Dominicans, focusing on building a better future together.

This message resonates with a sense of optimism and determination, reinforcing the importance of community and shared effort in overcoming challenges and advancing the nation’s development.