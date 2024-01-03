Abinader to inaugurate important infrastructure projects across multiple provinces

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader is set to embark on a busy two-day tour, inaugurating nine significant projects across Peravia, Barahona, and Pedernales provinces. A highlight of this tour includes the first phase of the Cabo Rojo port.

His itinerary begins in Peravia province with the inauguration of the Prof. Carlos McKinney Experimental High School of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD). This event is scheduled for noon on Wednesday.

Following this, President Abinader will proceed to Azua province to oversee the handover of property titles, a move set to positively affect local families by ensuring their right to decent housing.

In Barahona, the President will inaugurate a 26.6-kilometer section of the Barahona/Enriquillo highway and several other developments. These include the San Rafael and Enriquillo viewpoints, the Maniel River bridge, and 1.3 kilometers of new asphalt.

The day concludes in Pedernales with the inauguration of the renovated Dr. Elio Fiallo Hospital and the opening of a new First Level Center.

On Thursday, the President’s agenda kicks off with the opening of the first stage of the Cabo Rojo port in Pedernales at 8:00 AM. This will be followed by a ceremony marking the arrival of the first cruise ship with visitors to the region.

These inaugurations reflect the government’s commitment to enhancing the country’s infrastructure, boosting tourism, and improving healthcare and educational facilities.