Emmanuel Rivera detained for suspected multi-million dollar real estate fraud scheme

Santo Domingo.- In an operation spearheaded by Yeni Berenice, Emmanuel Rivera Ledesma, the engineer and owner of IndisArq, a real estate company, was apprehended at the Attorney General’s Office for interrogation. Rivera Ledesma faces accusations of involvement in a scam involving millions of pesos and dollars, stemming from his failure to deliver on housing projects conducted through his company.

Additionally, he is suspected of having connections with another associate for whom an arrest warrant has been issued. The Public Ministry is conducting a series of raids to further investigate the case.