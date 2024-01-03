Increased border security leads to detention of undocumented Haitians in Dajabón

Dajabón.- Recent efforts by Dominican military forces have intensified at the Dajabón border, resulting in the detention of numerous undocumented Haitians. The latest operation, conducted by intelligence officers from the G-2 and the Dominican Army, successfully intercepted a Tahoe SUV at the Aminilla military checkpoint. The vehicle, abandoned by its driver to evade capture, was found carrying 12 Haitian nationals, including 9 men, 3 women, and a minor.

The detained individuals are set to be handed over to the General Directorate of Immigration for the process of repatriation. Meanwhile, the search for the absconded driver is ongoing, as authorities aim to bring him to justice for his role in trafficking undocumented immigrants.

This incident adds to the significant number of arrests made in Dajabón in December 2023. The Specialized Land Border Security Corps (Cesfront), under the leadership of Colonel Freddy Soto Thormann, reported detaining approximately 2,700 undocumented immigrants over the month. These detainees were similarly transferred to the General Directorate of Immigration for repatriation.

The heightened border security measures in the provinces adjoining Haiti reflect the Dominican government’s commitment to regulating immigration and curbing illegal activities along its border.