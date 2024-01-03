Prominent Dominican TV director and producer Anita Ontiveros passes away

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican television industry mourns the loss of Anita Ontiveros, a revered director and producer, who passed away this Wednesday at her residence. Ontiveros, who had been battling advanced Alzheimer’s, leaves behind a legacy that shaped the Dominican audiovisual world for several generations.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1947, Ontiveros embarked on a distinguished career in television after moving to the Dominican Republic in 1967. Initially arriving as a dancer with her husband Horacio Lamadrid, she soon transitioned into television production, where her creativity and commitment to quality content earned her widespread acclaim.

Ontiveros was particularly noted for her pioneering work in children’s programming. Among her notable contributions was “La casa de Pequitas,” a popular show from the 1970s aired on Color Visión. She also produced programs for the late Yaqui Núñez del Risco, further cementing her status as a significant figure in Dominican television.

Her passing was confirmed by her daughter, Samantha Olivero, who expressed her sorrow over the loss. Ontiveros’s contributions to television will be remembered for their innovative approach and the impact they had on shaping the industry in the Dominican Republic.