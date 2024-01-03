Violations of road safety laws by heavy vehicles in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Heavy vehicles on Dominican roads often disregard the regulations set by Law No. 63-17 on Mobility, Land Transportation, Transit, and Road Safety. This law was enacted on February 24, 2017, to regulate land transportation and ensure road safety.

Despite its introduction, many violations are recorded, frequently captured and shared on social media. These violations include improper transportation of goods, ignoring traffic lights, and reckless driving, often leading to accidents.

Some of the law’s provisions include:

1. Distance Between Vehicles: Heavy vehicles are required to maintain a minimum distance of 150 meters from the vehicle ahead on highways. Non-compliance results in a fine equivalent to one minimum wage in the centralized public sector and a reduction of license points.

2. Vehicle Lifespan: Cargo vehicles have a maximum lifespan of 30 years. Vehicles exceeding this age limit cannot receive a technical vehicle inspection label or operate as public transport vehicles.

3. Reflective Material: All heavy vehicles, both cargo and passenger, and trailers, must have reflective material stripes on the front, sides, and rear to ensure visibility on public roads.

4. Prohibited Parking: Heavy vehicles are not allowed to park or stop on public roads in a way that obstructs traffic flow. Exceptions are made for brief stops to drop off or pick up passengers unless otherwise indicated.

5. Alcohol Levels: For drivers of freight vehicles, the permissible blood alcohol level is 0.0 grams per liter of blood or 0.0 milligrams per liter in exhaled air.

6. Driver Certification: Drivers of public passenger and cargo transportation must possess a driver certification issued by an Intrant-approved driver training school.

These regulations aim to enhance road safety and reduce accidents involving heavy vehicles in the Dominican Republic.