Diminishing rains across the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is experiencing a gradual decrease in rainfall as the frontal system and trough weaken, leading to the dominance of a high-pressure system. This change is curtailing precipitation across much of the country. Nonetheless, remnants of the frontal system, coupled with easterly/southeasterly winds, are still causing occasional, localized light to moderate rains. Affected areas include several municipalities in the provinces of Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, Santiago, Puerto Plata, Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, Monte Cristi, Valverde, Barahona, and Pedernales.

Despite this shift in weather patterns, meteorological alerts and warnings remain in place for nine provinces due to potential flooding risks from rivers, streams, and ravines, as well as urban flooding. This caution is a result of the recent rainfall and the forecast for the coming days. However, a significant reduction in rainfall is anticipated over the next few days, attributed to a decrease in humidity within the air mass covering a substantial portion of the Dominican territory.