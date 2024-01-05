US Senator Marco Rubio commends Dominican President Luis Abinader’s anti-drug efforts

Santo Domingo.- United States Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican, has publicly commended President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic for his dedication to combating drug trafficking in the region. In a post on his Instagram account, Rubio expressed his admiration for President Abinader’s efforts and expressed hope for continued collaboration between the United States and the Dominican Republic.

The commendation by Senator Rubio echoes a recent acknowledgment by the US Embassy in the Dominican Republic. In December 2023, the Embassy congratulated the Dominican authorities, particularly the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), for their significant achievement in seizing over 23 metric tons of various narcotics during the year.

The Embassy’s Twitter post highlighted this accomplishment as a consistent effort, noting that Dominican authorities have successfully seized more than 23 metric tons of illicit narcotics for three consecutive years. This sustained success in drug seizures underlines the ongoing commitment of the Dominican Republic to address and curb drug trafficking effectively.