What will the weather conditions be like for the Epiphany weekend?

Santo Domingo—According to the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET), weather conditions for this weekend will be favorable for outdoor activities. However, some isolated showers could be recorded over some country provinces during the next two days.

The high-pressure system is forecast to remain over our territory for today and Friday, favoring sunny conditions and inhibiting precipitation episodes.

However, the effects of the fresh wind from the northeast and the local orography will cause some showers in the afternoon and early evening over the provinces of the northern and northeastern slopes, the eastern plain, and the Central Cordillera. Especially in Puerto Plata, Espaillat, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, Samaná, Monte Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, La Vega, Santiago and Monseñor Nouel.

Tomorrow, Saturday, no significant changes in weather conditions are expected, as the high-pressure system will continue to influence the Caribbean area, which could also cause isolated rains starting in the morning hours over some localities in the northeast, east, the Caribbean coast, and the Central Cordillera.

Temperatures are expected to remain pleasant to cool in the evening and early morning, mainly in mountainous areas and inland valleys, with fog episodes until the early morning hours.

This Sunday, we will remain under the dominance of the high-pressure system, which will continue to limit rainfall over the country. Despite this, the incidence of the east wind and a weak trough in the lower levels of the troposphere will cause some isolated showers towards the northeastern and eastern slopes and the mountain systems.

Weather forecast for Greater Santo Domingo for Saturday:

Temperatures finally cooled down! How is the weather today?

National District: primarily sunny with cloud increases in the afternoon. Morning fog.

Santo Domingo east: isolated clouds to medium cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers. Morning fog.

Santo Domingo North: primarily sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers. Morning fog.

West Santo Domingo: mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Morning fog.

Greater Santo Domingo: Minimum temperature is between 19 °C and 21 °C, and maximum is between 28 °C and 31 °C.