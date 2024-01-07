Vice-president hands over general refurbishment of hospital in Dajabón

Dajabón. – Vice President Raquel Peña and the director of the National Health Service (SNS), Mario Lama, delivered this Saturday the general refurbishment and the Emergency Room of the Municipal Hospital of Partido, with an investment of RD$44,813,670.63.

The intervention, which improves the quality of life of this locality’s more than 10 thousand inhabitants, responds to the government’s interest in strengthening the infrastructure of the country’s health centers.

Delivering to this community the refurbishment of the Municipal Hospital of Partido satisfies us because we know that it is a work of great value for its progress and development, Peña emphasized.

The vice president specified that the government continues to improve health infrastructures and their working conditions so that each hospital precinct can continue to offer health services in the best conditions to the entire population.

《The reason that moves us to continue doing this work is that we are aware that health and life are the most important things), she added.

Meanwhile, the head of the SNS indicated that with the delivery of this hospital, the revolution of the Dominican healthcare system continues, which is palpable with the increase in the production of services with which it closed in 2023 and the two healthcare facilities delivered in Pedernales this week.

“Luis Abinader’s government is focused on making healthcare more efficient and taking care to communities that are difficult to access,” he said.

Dr. Mario Lama explained that the Municipal Hospital of Partido now has ten inpatient beds, four consulting rooms, one pre-surgical and one post-surgical, an operating room, a delivery room, and three neonatal cribs.

In addition, the X-ray, Sonography, Laboratory, Dental module, Nursing station, Sterilization, Administration, Laundry, Kitchen, Dining Room, Storage, and morgue areas were readapted. The Emergency Room has been expanded to include a Triage, observation cubicles, and restrooms.

The ceremony was attended by the directors of the Regional Health Service of Western Cibao, Ramón Rodríguez; Kenia Santana of the Municipal Hospital of Partido; and the SNS, Alexander Ramírez of Infrastructure Equipment and Deyanira Galán of Nursing Care.