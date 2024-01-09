Dominican Army asserts adequate Border reinforcement amidst Haitian crisis

Santo Domingo.- General Commander of the Dominican Army, Carlos Fernández Onofre, affirmed that the border is sufficiently reinforced and there is no need for additional measures, despite the ongoing crisis in Haiti. He assured that the Army has ample personnel across all units, from Monte Cristi to Pedernales, to effectively fulfill their mission.

Fernández Onofre also mentioned the Army’s recent achievements in border operations. In the coming hours, approximately four million units of cigarettes, recently seized, will be handed over to the Specialized Fuel Control Corps (Ceccom) and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mypimes.

Additionally, efforts are being made to prevent the re-entry of hundreds of undocumented Haitians who voluntarily returned to Haiti for the Christmas season.

At a recent transfer of command ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Joel Marte Rodríguez assumed the role of the new commander of the Tenth Battalion, succeeding Colonel Domingo Cruz Sosa. Cruz Sosa called for support for the new commander to continue the Army’s work at the border. Marte Rodríguez emphasized teamwork, respect, humility, and loyalty in his address to the soldiers.

The ceremony, led by Fernández Onofre, symbolizes routine changes in command within the Armed Forces. The event was attended by notable figures including Governor Rosalba Milagros Peña, Mayor Santiago Riveron, and Brigadier General Paino Sánchez Perdomo.