Japan Embassy donates rescue unit to BOTED in Santo Domingo Este

Santo Domingo.- The Embassy of Japan has made a significant contribution to the Technical Brigade in Emergencies and Disasters (BOTED) located in Santo Domingo Este, by donating a used rescue unit. This generous donation, valued at US$73,468.00, is part of the Japanese Government’s Non-Refundable Financial Assistance Program for Community Human Security Projects.

The funding was allocated to cover transportation costs, conditioning of the rescue unit, and the purchase of necessary rescue equipment. This initiative was facilitated through The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Diplomacy (SPJD), an organization known for refurbishing specialized vehicles in Japan, enabling their use abroad.

The recipient, BOTED, is an NGO focused on training in firefighting, disaster relief, and disaster management within the country. Prior to this donation, BOTED faced challenges in responding to numerous requests due to a lack of essential vehicles and rescue equipment for their training activities. This contribution from the Japanese Embassy marks a significant boost in enhancing BOTED’s capabilities and effectiveness in emergency and disaster response training.