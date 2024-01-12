PRD leader warns of government’s desperate attempts to save its image

Santo Domingo.– Miguel Vargas Maldonado, the presidential candidate of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), has called on Dominican society to be vigilant of the government’s actions in its “desperate attempt to stop the erosion of its image.”

According to a press release, Vargas Maldonado warned that the country is exposed to “serious distortions” in its economy and institutions. He attributed these distortions to “the unstoppable and unjustified indebtedness, the wasteful distribution of resources, and the indifference to the growing crime and deterioration of public services.”

Vargas Maldonado, also the president of the PRD, blamed the government for the current situation. He said that the government has been unable to take action to counter inflation. On the contrary, he said, “the government continues to favor food imports, to the detriment of local production.”

He lamented that the fall in exports and the closure of markets such as Haiti have led to problems in the marketing and quotation of the dollar.

Vargas Maldonado also called on the government to stop using its congressional majority to approve burdensome loans and laws that are questioned by society.

“We must give the country guarantees that the opposition will continue to confront these abuses and reiterate its inescapable commitment to rescue the nation from the growing deterioration,” he pointed out.