Santo Domingo Convention Center to be tendered, enhancing tourism infrastructure

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced the forthcoming tender for the construction of the Santo Domingo Convention Center, a project that has completed its design phase. This center is seen as a vital addition to the Dominican Republic’s tourism infrastructure, aiming for completion by the end of 2025.

The announcement was made during the Ministry of Tourism’s (Mitur) monthly press conference, which also reported on the December 2023 visitor arrivals. President Abinader emphasized the government’s progress in enhancing tourism infrastructure, highlighting this project as a long-awaited development that will complement the three large international brand hotels opening this year.

The expansion work in the Colonial City was also discussed, with plans to increase thematic attractions, open more museums, and thereby boost tourist flow in this crucial area of Santo Domingo.

President Abinader noted the positive evolution of Dominican tourism in terms of resilience, infrastructure, and security, positioning the sector at an optimal moment for attracting foreign investment. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly to the hotels, bars, and restaurants sector, he pointed out that the sector’s operations have helped maintain foreign investor interest in the country.

Concluding his address, President Abinader reiterated that the current period remains the best time for investment, citing ongoing growth, international recognition, and improved control over key aspects, including security. This outlook, combined with the upcoming convention center, underscores the Dominican Republic’s commitment to strengthening its position as a leading tourism destination.