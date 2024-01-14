Onamet forecasts passing showers for Friday and slightly warmer temperatures

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) reported that this Friday, the meteorological pattern will be under the influence of the predominant wind from the east, which, on certain occasions, will bring cloudy nuclei into the country.

The Onamet highlighted that as a result, passing rains will occur from the morning in the northeast, especially in La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Samaná, and María Trinidad Sánchez.

In the afternoon and evening, they will extend towards the Caribbean coast, the north, and the Central Cordillera, such as Monseñor Nouel, Puerto Plata, Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez, Monte Plata, Peravia, Barahona, San Cristóbal, and Greater Santo Domingo, among others.

As for significant rainfall accumulations, the institution said that they would remain minimal due to the high-pressure system.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will be slightly hot during the day, being pleasant at night and in the early morning, mainly in mountainous areas and valleys of the country’s interior, due to the time of the year.

In Greater Santo Domingo, the minimum temperature will be between 21 °C and 23 °C, and the maximum will be between 29 °C and 31 °C.