Ongoing dilemmas in Dominican-Haitian relations over canal project

Santo Domingo.- Work on the project continues unabated, despite the Organization of American States’ announcement to seek a technical opinion on its viability. The president of the Duartiano Institute expresses concern over Haiti’s tendency to talk but then disregard agreements. There is apprehension about the absence of a reliable interlocutor in Haiti to oversee the pacts.

Some argue for halting the advanced work, while others suggest that studies should have been conducted beforehand. The consensus is that adherence to the Treaty of Peace, Perpetual Friendship, and Arbitration of February 20, 1929, and international law is crucial.

Talks between the Dominican Republic and Haiti resume, following an OAS mission to document the conflict. However, the Haitians rejected the visit, citing the lack of prior consultation with them by the Dominicans.