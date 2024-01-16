Dominican Republic joining Technical Committee for ISO 9001 standard review

Santo Domingo.- In a significant milestone, the Dominican Republic is set to join the Technical Committee of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) responsible for reviewing the globally acclaimed ISO 9001 Standard on Quality Management Systems. The Dominican Institute for Quality (INDOCAL), led by its Director of Standardization, Edgar Díaz Pérez, has secured a position within the leadership team of experts, showcasing the nation’s commitment to shaping international quality initiatives for sustainable economic development.

Lorenzo Ramírez, the General Director of INDOCAL, views the Dominican Republic’s inclusion in this Technical Committee as a testament to the institution’s commitment and capability to lead international quality initiatives contributing to sustainable economic development.

“The country’s experience and contributions in the review of the ISO 9001 Standard will be fundamental for the development of global practices that promote quality and efficiency in various industries and sectors,” expressed Ramírez.

ISO 9001, renowned worldwide as a quality management standard, provides principles and guidelines for ensuring continuous improvement in organizations’ quality management systems.

Periodic reviews of ISO international standards for management systems are conducted to adapt to the evolving needs of organizations, the changing challenges of society and the economy, as well as technological advancements.

The update process will span two years, involving a comprehensive assessment of the validity and applicability of current requirements, the impact of emerging trends, alignment with the harmonized structure, and addressing requests for interpretation of received requirements, among other considerations.

INDOCAL is committed to collaborating closely with the international community in the review of ISO 9001, bringing valuable knowledge and perspectives to enhance global quality standards.